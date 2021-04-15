Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $263.69 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $267.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

