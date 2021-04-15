Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gold Standard Ventures were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 15.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,996,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,554 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

