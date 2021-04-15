Golden Green Inc. Invests $405,000 in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $164.83 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.64.

Several analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.