Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.34 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.