Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 4.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after acquiring an additional 500,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,525,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,327.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

