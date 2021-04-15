Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.76 and last traded at $134.76. Approximately 306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 68,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.87. The company has a market capitalization of $924.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of -0.37.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.