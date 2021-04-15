Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Gap Down to $56.43

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.43, but opened at $55.28. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 225 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSBC. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $765.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

