Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $117.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.71 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $101.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $477.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.15 million to $490.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $473.45 million, with estimates ranging from $444.62 million to $504.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

GWB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 306,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,997. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

