GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Announces Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Shares of GHG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

GHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

