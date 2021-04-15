GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 48,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,129. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

