GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 48,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $15.17.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GHG. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.