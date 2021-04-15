Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 85,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

