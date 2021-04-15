Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “
NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.94.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.
