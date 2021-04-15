Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at $528,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

