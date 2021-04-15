GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.10

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 119455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

GSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -61.81 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.