Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Insider Jon Harris Purchases 30,000 Shares

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) insider Jon Harris bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 178.60 ($2.33) on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 58.79 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61). The firm has a market cap of £377.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GKP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

