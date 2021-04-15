H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $57.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,075 shares of company stock worth $2,901,969 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $64.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

