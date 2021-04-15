H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to Buy by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

HLUYY stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

