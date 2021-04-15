Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €173.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €157.55 ($185.36).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €156.90 ($184.59) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €151.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €139.06.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

