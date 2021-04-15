Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €173.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €157.55 ($185.36).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €156.90 ($184.59) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €151.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €139.06.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit