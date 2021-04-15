Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.73. 471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit