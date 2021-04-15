Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.73. 471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

