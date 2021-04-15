Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 774.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 206,968 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $2,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,139 shares of company stock worth $21,277,712 in the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 453.18 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

