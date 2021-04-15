Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

Airbnb stock opened at $176.43 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

