Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NICE by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.27. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $156.16 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
