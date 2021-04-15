Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NICE by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.27. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $156.16 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

