Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.31

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.31 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 96,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.36. The stock has a market cap of £411.31 million and a PE ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

