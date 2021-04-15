Hathor Hits Market Capitalization of $273.54 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $273.54 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00271221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.32 or 0.00744044 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,674.68 or 0.99788221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.45 or 0.00868440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

