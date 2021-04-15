Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.