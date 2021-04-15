HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $184.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.13. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $88.16 and a 12-month high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

