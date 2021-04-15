HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 1.03% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

