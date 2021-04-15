HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $255,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.