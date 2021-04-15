Head-To-Head Contrast: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) vs. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential downside of 18.46%. Chemung Financial has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.16%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09% Chemung Financial 21.06% 9.54% 0.93%

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.39 $25.26 million $6.20 13.52 Chemung Financial $87.00 million 2.34 $15.61 million $3.20 13.63

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans; and letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, mutual fund, annuities, brokerage and services. In addition, the company provides guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, it provides securities and insurance, tax preparation, and interest rate swap services. As of February 18, 2021, the company operated through 30 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

