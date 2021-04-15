Head to Head Review: H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) vs. Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H&R Block and Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.52 -$7.53 million $0.84 26.33 Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H&R Block.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for H&R Block and Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 3 2 0 2.40 Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Given H&R Block’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 6.38% -379.12% 9.22% Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H&R Block beats Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

