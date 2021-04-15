Head to Head Review: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Granite City Food & Brewery and Texas Roadhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Roadhouse 1 15 6 1 2.30

Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.11%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Risk & Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.07, indicating that its stock price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Texas Roadhouse 2.19% 5.97% 2.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Texas Roadhouse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 2.44 $174.45 million $2.46 39.26

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

