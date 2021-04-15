Head to Head Survey: Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) & Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and Telefônica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 4.94% 11.80% 5.09% Telefônica Brasil 10.97% 6.70% 4.30%

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and Telefônica Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.93 billion 3.15 $529.32 million $0.20 34.46 Telefônica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.23 $1.27 billion $0.69 11.57

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Tele2 AB (publ). Telefônica Brasil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tele2 AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and Telefônica Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 5 5 0 2.50 Telefônica Brasil 0 1 5 0 2.83

Telefônica Brasil has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than Tele2 AB (publ).

Dividends

Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Telefônica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefônica Brasil pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Telefônica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats Tele2 AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and Internet of things solutions, such as connectivity solutions, APN/VPN connections, SIM cards, professional services, and education and training services. It has operations in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Germany. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.

