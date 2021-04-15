Head-To-Head Survey: Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) vs. Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Energy Services and Seadrill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $0.35, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Western Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Energy Services is more favorable than Seadrill.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Energy Services and Seadrill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $148.01 million 0.22 -$61.01 million N/A N/A Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A

Western Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -56.14% -16.28% -8.09% Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01%

Summary

Western Energy Services beats Seadrill on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

