Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $735.50 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6,129.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.15.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

