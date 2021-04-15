Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 11,000 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

