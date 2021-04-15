Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 4,683 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,183,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $143.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.