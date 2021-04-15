Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Experience Investment were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Experience Investment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Experience Investment by 65.2% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 371,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 146,780 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPC opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

