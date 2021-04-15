Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 375.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

SNPS stock opened at $258.59 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $300.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

