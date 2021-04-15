Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $966,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

