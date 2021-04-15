Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:HSDT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,469. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 96,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

