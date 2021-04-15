HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.58 ($63.04).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €45.00 ($52.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.39 and its 200-day moving average is €48.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

