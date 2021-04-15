HelloGold (HGT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,533.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $634,280.77 and $1,533.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00065581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.00728095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00088212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.28 or 0.05777382 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

