Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

