Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 10,701,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,886,081. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

