HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

HEXO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. 3,214,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,972. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $698.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Analyst Recommendations for HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit