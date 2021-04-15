HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

HEXO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. 3,214,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,972. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $698.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

