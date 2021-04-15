HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $419.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.55 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.