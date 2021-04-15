HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,665,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 461.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.73.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild stock opened at $231.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.96. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $234.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

