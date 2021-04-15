HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $298,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $169.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $172.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day moving average of $147.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

