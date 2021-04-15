HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 257,255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inseego by 22.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 43.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $909.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

