HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $491,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.25 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.